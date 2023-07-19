Is 0CXC a Buy, Before Earnings?

Stora Enso Oyj (0CXC) (0CXC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Stora Enso Oyj (0CXC) to post earnings of €0.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €2.67 billion. Last quarter, Stora Enso Oyj (0CXC) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.23 on estimates of €0.26. The stock fell by -0.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0CXC stock has fallen by -11.97%.

Is Stora Enso Oyj (0CXC) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0CXC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €12.98, implying upside potential of 14.48% from current levels.

0CXC shares have lost about -13.71% in the past six months.

About Stora Enso Oyj (0CXC)

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finnish paper and biomaterials company. Its operations are organized into six divisions: Consumer Board segment provides high-quality virgin fiber carton board; Packaging Solutions division provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services that are designed for a wide array of applications; Biomaterials division offers pulp grades to meet the demands of paper, board, tissue, textile, and hygiene product producers; Wood Products division provides innovative wood-based solutions for construction, window, door, packaging and decoration industries, Paper division involves a wide product portfolio for print and office use; and Others. Geographically it carries on sales in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Poland, China, and other regions.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.