Is 0CX9 a Buy, Before Earnings?

Stora Enso Oyj (0CX9) (0CX9) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Stora Enso Oyj (0CX9) to post earnings of €0.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €2.67 billion. Last quarter, Stora Enso Oyj (0CX9) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.23 on estimates of €0.26.

Year-to-date, 0CX9 stock has fallen by -8.38%.

About Stora Enso Oyj (0CX9)

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finnish paper and biomaterials company. Its operations are organized into six divisions: Consumer Board segment provides high-quality virgin fiber carton board; Packaging Solutions division provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services that are designed for a wide array of applications; Biomaterials division offers pulp grades to meet the demands of paper, board, tissue, textile, and hygiene product producers; Wood Products division provides innovative wood-based solutions for construction, window, door, packaging and decoration industries, Paper division involves a wide product portfolio for print and office use; and Others. Geographically it carries on sales in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Poland, China, and other regions.

