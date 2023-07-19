IPG Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Interpublic Group (IPG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Interpublic Group to post earnings of $0.61 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.39 billion. Last quarter, Interpublic Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.38 on estimates of $0.34. The stock fell by -3.67% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IPG stock has risen by 24.79%.

Is Interpublic Group Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for IPG stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $42.00, implying upside potential of 2.74% from current levels.

IPG shares have gained about 17.74% in the past six months.

About Interpublic Group

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), Constituency Management Group (CMG), and Corporate and Other. The IAN segment includes advertising and media services, as well as a comprehensive array of global communications and marketing services. The CMG segment offers events and public relations services as well as sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the Acxiom activities. The company was founded on September 18, 1930 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.