IP Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

International Paper Company (IP) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect International Paper Company to post earnings of $0.45 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.98 billion. Last quarter, International Paper Company beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.87 on estimates of $0.69. The stock rose by 10.69% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IP stock has risen by 6.31%.

Is International Paper Company Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for IP stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $38.05, implying upside potential of 4.59% from current levels.

IP shares have gained about 11.49% in the past six months.

About International Paper Company

International Paper Co. engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment offers cellulose fibers product portfolio includes fluff, market, and specialty pulps. The Printing Papers segment includes manufacturing of the printing and writing papers. The company was founded by Hugh J. Chisholm in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.