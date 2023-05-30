IOT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Samsara, Inc. Class A (IOT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Samsara, Inc. Class A to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $191.93 million. Last quarter, Samsara, Inc. Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.02 on estimates of -$0.05. The stock rose by 15.40% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IOT stock has risen by 59.90%.

Is Samsara, Inc. Class A Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for IOT stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $21.91, implying upside potential of 14.95% from current levels.

IOT shares have gained about 100.00% in the past six months.

About Samsara, Inc. Class A

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations: The solution connects physical operations data to Connected Operations Cloud, which consists of the Data Platform and Application.

