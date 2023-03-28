Ionq, Inc. (IONQ) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Ionq, Inc. (IONQ) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ionq, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.19 million. Last quarter, Ionq, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.12 on estimates of -$0.10. The stock fell by -5.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IONQ stock has risen by 47.98%.

About Ionq, Inc.

dMY Technology Group Inc III is a blank check company.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.