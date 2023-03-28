Invo Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Invo Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Invo Bioscience, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $258 thousand. Last quarter, Invo Bioscience, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.21 on estimates of -$0.12. The stock rose by 5.08% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, INVO stock has risen by 38.64%.

About Invo Bioscience, Inc.

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Medford, MA.

