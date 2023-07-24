INVH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Invitation Homes (INVH) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $593.56 million. Last quarter, Invitation Homes beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.20 on estimates of $0.16. The stock rose by 0.69% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, INVH stock has risen by 23.85%.

Is Invitation Homes Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for INVH stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $37.21, implying upside potential of 2.96% from current levels.

INVH shares have gained about 15.02% in the past six months.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.