Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Intellinetics, Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.75 million. Last quarter, Intellinetics, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of -$0.01. The stock rose by 0.52% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, INLX stock has fallen by -0.33%.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. is a document solutions software development, sales and marketing company, which serves in both the public and private sectors. Its software platform allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails. The company was founded by A. Michael Chretien, Matthew L. Chretien, and Thomas D. Moss on October 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.