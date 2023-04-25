Integer Holdings (ITGR) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Integer Holdings (ITGR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Integer Holdings to post earnings of $0.83 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $352.43 million. Last quarter, Integer Holdings beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.11 on estimates of $1.06. The stock rose by 3.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ITGR stock has risen by 19.04%.

Is Integer Holdings Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ITGR stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $85.67, implying upside potential of 5.10% from current levels.

ITGR shares have gained about 39.52% in the past six months.

About Integer Holdings

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment provides battery packs to the energy, military, and environmental markets for use in extreme environments, with the Electrochem as its product. The firm’s products include batteries, capacitors, catheters, and guidewires. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

