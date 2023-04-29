INST Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (INST) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Instructure Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $127 million. Last quarter, Instructure Holdings, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.20 on estimates of $0.26.

Year-to-date, INST stock has risen by 4.94%.

Is Instructure Holdings, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for INST stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $32.25, implying upside potential of 21.56% from current levels.

INST shares have gained about 9.81% in the past six months.

About Instructure Holdings, Inc.

Instructure Holdings Inc is an education technology company dedicated towards helping everyone learn together. it amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. The company supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.