IMAX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect IMAX Corporation to post earnings of $0.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $79.88 million. Last quarter, IMAX Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.19 on estimates of $0.19. The stock rose by 7.51% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IMAX stock has risen by 37.27%.

Is IMAX Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for IMAX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $22.11, implying upside potential of 9.35% from current levels.

IMAX shares have gained about 49.67% in the past six months.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other. The Network Business segment represents box office results and which includes the reportable segment of IMAX DMR and contingent rent from the joint revenue sharing arrangements and IMAX systems segments. The Theater Business segment includes the sale and installation of theater systems and maintenance services, primarily related to the IMAX Systems and Theater System Maintenance. The New Business segment involves content licensing and distribution fees associated with the firm’s original content investments, virtual reality initiatives, IMAX Home Entertainment, and other business initiatives that are in the development and/or start-up phase. The Other segment refers to certain IMAX theaters that the company owns and operates, camera rentals and other miscellaneous items. The company was founded by Graeme Ferguson, Roman Kroitor, Robert P. Kerr and William Shaw in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.