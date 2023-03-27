Im Cannabis Corp (IMCC) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Im Cannabis Corp (IMCC) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Im Cannabis Corp to post earnings of -C$0.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$15.39 million. Last quarter, Im Cannabis Corp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$18.10 on estimates of -C$0.75. The stock fell by -1.36% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IMCC stock has fallen by -33.92%.

About Im Cannabis Corp

IM Cannabis Corp is a Canada based international medical cannabis company. It offers government-licensed cannabis products, from generic to GMP-certified and pharmaceutical-grade, for both wholesale and retail clients.

