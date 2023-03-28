Igm Biosciences (IGMS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Igm Biosciences (IGMS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Igm Biosciences to post earnings of -$1.53 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $305 thousand. Last quarter, Igm Biosciences beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.32 on estimates of -$1.40. The stock fell by -8.46% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IGMS stock has fallen by -3.19%.

Is Igm Biosciences Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for IGMS stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $43.00, implying upside potential of 162.04% from current levels.

IGMS shares have lost about -21.78% in the past six months.

About Igm Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company which develops antibodies for the treatment of cancer. It offers IgM platform to expand upon the inherent properties of IgM antibodies and to allow for the rapid development of engineered therapeutic antibodies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

