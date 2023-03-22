Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ideanomics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $48.8 million. Last quarter, Ideanomics, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.08 on estimates of -$0.05. The stock rose by 4.55% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IDEX stock has fallen by -30.19%.

About Ideanomics, Inc.

Ideanomics, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms. The firm provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programing to digital cable providers, Internet protocol television providers, over-the-top streaming providers, mobile manufacturers, and operators, as well as direct customers. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

