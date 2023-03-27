tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. (IDR) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. (IDR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3 million. Last quarter, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.16 on estimates of -$0.02. The stock rose by 0.97% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IDR stock has fallen by -13.61%.

About Idaho Strategic Resources Inc.

New Jersey Mining Co. engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties include the Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands, and Central Idaho. The company was founded on July 18, 1996 by Grant Brackebusch and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on IDR

Idaho Strategic discovers 32 meters of REE, Nb mineralization at Diamond Creek
The FlyIdaho Strategic discovers 32 meters of REE, Nb mineralization at Diamond Creek
1M ago
IDR
Idaho Strategic withdraws proposal to acquire Westwater Resources
IDR
WWR
Idaho Strategic sends letter to Westwater Resources regarding proposal
IDR
WWR
More IDR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >