Icosavax, Inc. (ICVX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Icosavax, Inc. (ICVX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Icosavax, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.69 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $780 thousand. Last quarter, Icosavax, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.55 on estimates of -$0.55. The stock rose by 6.47% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ICVX stock has fallen by -24.58%.

Is Icosavax, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ICVX stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $32.50, implying upside potential of 419.17% from current levels.

ICVX shares have gained about 90.85% in the past six months.

About Icosavax, Inc.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is committed towards developing safe and effective vaccines against infectious diseases that address important unmet medical needs to save lives and improve health.

