Iclick Interactive Asia (ICLK) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Iclick Interactive Asia (ICLK) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Iclick Interactive Asia to post earnings of -$1.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $39.4 million. Last quarter, Iclick Interactive Asia beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.10 on estimates of -$1.50. The stock rose by 14.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ICLK stock has fallen by -18.52%.

About Iclick Interactive Asia

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segment: People’s Park of China (PRC), Hong Kong, and Others. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on 2009 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.