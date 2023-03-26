iCAD Inc (ICAD) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

iCAD Inc (ICAD) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect iCAD Inc to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.69 million. Last quarter, iCAD Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.15 on estimates of -$0.13. The stock rose by 1.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ICAD stock has fallen by -34.36%.

About iCAD Inc

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy business segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and clinical decision support solutions for mammography, breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography imaging. The Cancer Therapy segment offers an isotope-free cancer treatment platform technology. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

