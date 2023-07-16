IBKR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $1.40 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.06 billion. Last quarter, Interactive Brokers Group missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.35 on estimates of $1.41. The stock fell by -0.76% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IBKR stock has risen by 17.26%.

Is Interactive Brokers Group Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for IBKR stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $110.83, implying upside potential of 30.96% from current levels.

IBKR shares have gained about 9.88% in the past six months.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Founded in 1977, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a Connecticut-based automated electronic broker, which specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds.

