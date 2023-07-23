IBCP Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Corporation to post earnings of $0.59 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $50.19 million. Last quarter, Independent Bank Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.63 on estimates of $0.60. The stock rose by 3.63% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IBCP stock has fallen by -17.23%.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides financial services including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

