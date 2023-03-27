HyreCar, Inc. (HYRE) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

HyreCar, Inc. (HYRE) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect HyreCar, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $11 million. Last quarter, HyreCar, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.18 on estimates of -$0.16. The stock fell by -5.80% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HYRE stock has fallen by -94.53%.

About HyreCar, Inc.

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in July 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

