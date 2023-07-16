Husqvarna AB (0GTR) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Husqvarna AB (0GTR) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Husqvarna AB to post earnings of SEK2.65 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK16.36 billion. Last quarter, Husqvarna AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK2.88 on estimates of SEK2.44. The stock rose by 3.41% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0GTR stock has risen by 31.17%.

About Husqvarna AB

Husqvarna AB makes outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company operates three business segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, and construction. The Husqvarna segment generates most of the group’s revenue. It manufactures and sells outdoor products such as chainsaws, trimmers, mowers, and park and garden care. The other segments offer garden watering and hand tools, as well as professional equipment and diamond tools for cutting and drilling in concrete, stone, and asphalt. Products are sold under the Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah, and Diamant Boart brands. The company’s largest end markets are North America and Europe.

