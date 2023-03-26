Humanigen Inc (HGEN) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Humanigen Inc (HGEN) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Humanigen Inc to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $33 thousand. Last quarter, Humanigen Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.23 on estimates of -$0.18. The stock rose by 7.95% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HGEN stock has risen by 14.17%.

About Humanigen Inc

Humanigen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing next-generation cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancers through novel human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. The company was founded by Jeng-Horng Her & Robert F. Balint on March 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

