HUBB Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Hubbell Incorporated B (HUBB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated B to post earnings of $3.72 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.37 billion. Last quarter, Hubbell Incorporated B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.61 on estimates of $2.49. The stock rose by 11.62% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HUBB stock has risen by 43.40%.

Is Hubbell Incorporated B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HUBB stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $280.00, implying downside potential of -16.10% from current levels.

HUBB shares have gained about 49.80% in the past six months.

About Hubbell Incorporated B

Hubbell, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products. The Power segment consists of operations that design, manufacture and sale of transmission and distribution components primarily for the electrical utilities industry. The company was founded by Harvey Hubbell II in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

