Huazhu Group (HTHT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Huazhu Group (HTHT) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of CNH0.53 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH3.75 billion. Last quarter, Huazhu Group missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -CNH1.21 on estimates of -CNH0.65. The stock rose by 6.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HTHT stock has risen by 10.70%.

Is Huazhu Group Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HTHT stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $58.40, implying upside potential of 22.97% from current levels.

HTHT shares have gained about 42.83% in the past six months.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the hotel operation business in China. It offers four hotel brands that are designed to target distinct segments of customers, which include JI Hotel, Elan Hotel, Joya Hotel, Starway Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, and Manxin Hotels & Resorts. The company was founded by Ji Qi, Wu Jiong, and Zhao Tong Tong on January 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

