HTOO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Fusion Fuel Green Plc (HTOO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green Plc to post earnings of -EUR0.34 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR3.17 million. Last quarter, Fusion Fuel Green Plc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -EUR0.81 on estimates of -EUR0.38. The stock fell by -8.88% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HTOO stock has fallen by -21.94%.

About Fusion Fuel Green Plc

