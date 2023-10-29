HOCPY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Hoya Corp (HOCPY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hoya Corp to post earnings of $0.82 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.27 billion. Last quarter, Hoya Corp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.76 on estimates of $0.86. The stock rose by 2.57% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HOCPY stock has fallen by -1.44%.

About Hoya Corp

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input/output (I/O) device related products for the information and communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care and medical related products. The Others segment includes information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.