HNVR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Hanover Bancorp Inc (HNVR) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hanover Bancorp Inc to post earnings of $0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $16.3 million. Last quarter, Hanover Bancorp Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.43 on estimates of $0.59. The stock rose by 0.45% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HNVR stock has fallen by -9.02%.

About Hanover Bancorp Inc

Hanover Bancorp Inc is a United States-based banking company. It offers a full range of financial services and employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans, and lines of credit.

