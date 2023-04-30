HMDPF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Hammond Power Solutions (OTC) (HMDPF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/02/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hammond Power Solutions (OTC) to post earnings of C$0.92 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$152.45 million. Last quarter, Hammond Power Solutions (OTC) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$1.53 on estimates of C$0.77. The stock rose by 16.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HMDPF stock has risen by 99.39%.

Is Hammond Power Solutions (OTC) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HMDPF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $45.76, implying upside potential of 54.86% from current levels.

HMDPF shares have gained about 108.39% in the past six months.

About Hammond Power Solutions (OTC)

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. It supports the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries. The company was founded by Oliver Hammond and Len Hammond in 1917 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

