H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B (0HBP) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B (0HBP) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B to post earnings of -SEK0.60 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK54.87 billion. Last quarter, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.45 on estimates of SEK1.74. The stock fell by -3.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0HBP stock has risen by 5.02%.

Is H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0HBP stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of SEK124.13, implying upside potential of 1.73% from current levels.

0HBP shares have gained about 18.75% in the past six months.

About H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B

Hennes & Mauritz is a global multibrand fashion conglomerate that was founded in 1947. Its flagship H&M brand accounts for most of revenue (90%), but the newer brands (COS, &Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, and newly launched Arket) are growing more quickly. H&M commands around 1.6% market share in a fragmented global apparel market. Just under 70% of revenue is generated in Europe and Africa, 15% in Asia and Oceania, and 17% in North and South America. The company operates 4,955 stores globally (62% of those in Europe), of which 4,433 are H&M-brand stores.

