Highwoods (HIW) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Highwoods (HIW) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Highwoods to post earnings of $0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $210.92 million. Last quarter, Highwoods beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.42 on estimates of $0.23. The stock fell by -0.64% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HIW stock has fallen by -5.03%.

Is Highwoods Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HIW stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $26.67, implying upside potential of 4.63% from current levels.

HIW shares have lost about -9.71% in the past six months.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

