Hexpol AB (0R7O) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Hexpol AB (0R7O) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hexpol AB to post earnings of SEK1.91 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK5.91 billion. Last quarter, Hexpol AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.94 on estimates of SEK2.00. The stock fell by -2.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0R7O stock has risen by 4.96%.

About Hexpol AB

Hexpol AB manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product type. The compounding segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, sells synthetic rubber to the automotive, aerospace, footwear, and pharmaceuticals industries. The company’s synthetic rubber products are used in the production of tires, hoses, seals, footwear, and pharmaceuticals. The engineered products segment sells gaskets used in plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheels. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

