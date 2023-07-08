HELE Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Helen Of Troy (HELE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Helen Of Troy to post earnings of $1.68 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $465.36 million. Last quarter, Helen Of Troy beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.01 on estimates of $1.88. The stock rose by 19.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HELE stock has risen by 1.59%.

Is Helen Of Troy Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HELE stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $118.50, implying upside potential of 5.30% from current levels.

HELE shares have gained about 1.35% in the past six months.

About Helen Of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Healthcare and Home segment develops and provides healthcare and home comfort products including thermometers, humidifiers, blood pressure monitors, heating pads, water filtration systems, portable heaters, air purifiers, and insect control devices. The Beauty segment manufactures and sells electric hair care, wellness appliances, and beauty products. The company was founded by Gerald J. Rubin and Stanlee N. Rubin in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

