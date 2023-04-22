Healthstream (HSTM) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Healthstream (HSTM) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Healthstream to post earnings of $0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $68.27 million. Last quarter, Healthstream beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.08 on estimates of $0.05. The stock rose by 4.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HSTM stock has risen by 9.67%.

Is Healthstream Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HSTM stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $26.00, implying downside potential of -4.48% from current levels.

HSTM shares have gained about 24.24% in the past six months.

About Healthstream

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations and other members within the healthcare industry. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, and performance appraisal services. The Provider Solutions consists of credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment products and services. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

