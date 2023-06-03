Healthequity Inc (HQY) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Healthequity Inc (HQY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/05/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Healthequity Inc to post earnings of $0.41 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $239.39 million. Last quarter, Healthequity Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.37 on estimates of $0.35. The stock fell by -1.92% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HQY stock has fallen by -2.37%.

Is Healthequity Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HQY stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $79.71, implying upside potential of 34.51% from current levels.

HQY shares have lost about -9.55% in the past six months.

About Healthequity Inc

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health planbs, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

