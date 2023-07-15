HDB Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Hdfc Bank (HDB) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hdfc Bank to post earnings of $0.80 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.89 billion. Last quarter, Hdfc Bank missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.79 on estimates of $0.80. The stock fell by -2.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HDB stock has fallen by -0.35%.

About Hdfc Bank

Founded in 1994, HDFC Bank Ltd. is an India-based banking and financial services company, which provides banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations, to individuals and corporations. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Operations.

