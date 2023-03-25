Hcw Biologics, Inc. (HCWB) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Hcw Biologics, Inc. (HCWB) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hcw Biologics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. Last quarter, Hcw Biologics, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.11 on estimates of -$0.13. The stock fell by -2.19% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HCWB stock has fallen by -29.08%.

About Hcw Biologics, Inc.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases. It is developing HCW9218 as an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with solid tumors.

