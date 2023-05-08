HCG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Home Capital (HCG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Home Capital to post earnings of C$1.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$129.87 million. Last quarter, Home Capital missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.95 on estimates of C$1.09. The stock fell by -0.02% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HCG stock has risen by 2.50%.

Is Home Capital Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HCG stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of C$44.00, implying upside potential of 1.17% from current levels.

HCG shares have gained about 78.41% in the past six months.

About Home Capital

Home Capital Group Inc is a specialty finance company that offers residential and commercial mortgage lending, securitization of insured mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services. The company also offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through its direct-to-consumer deposit brand, Oaken Financial. Home Capital’s mortgage lending focuses on homeowners who typically do not meet all the lending criteria of traditional financial institutions. Its consumer lending includes an equity-line program that allows customers to access the equity they have built in their homes.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.