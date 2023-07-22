HBT Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Hbt Financial, Inc. (HBT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hbt Financial, Inc. to post earnings of $0.60 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $59.11 million. Last quarter, Hbt Financial, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.64 on estimates of $0.56. The stock rose by 1.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HBT stock has risen by 3.74%.

Is Hbt Financial, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HBT stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $21.00, implying upside potential of 5.26% from current levels.

HBT shares have gained about 2.52% in the past six months.

About Hbt Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides business, commercial and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, IL.

