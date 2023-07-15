HBCP Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Home Bancorp (HBCP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/17/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp to post earnings of $1.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $34.15 million. Last quarter, Home Bancorp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.43 on estimates of $1.21. The stock fell by -0.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HBCP stock has fallen by -12.70%.

Is Home Bancorp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HBCP stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $44.00, implying upside potential of 27.72% from current levels.

HBCP shares have lost about -13.72% in the past six months.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Home Bank, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank to provide loan services including one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

