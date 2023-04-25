tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

Hartford Financial Services (HIG) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Hartford Financial Services (HIG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hartford Financial Services to post earnings of $1.76 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5.88 billion. Last quarter, Hartford Financial Services beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.31 on estimates of $1.87. The stock rose by 0.46% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HIG stock has fallen by -7.33%.

Is Hartford Financial Services Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HIG stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $86.36, implying upside potential of 23.58% from current levels.

HIG shares have gained about 1.69% in the past six months.

About Hartford Financial Services

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products, primarily throughout the U.S., within its standard commercial lines, which consists of The Hartford’s small commercial and middle market lines of business. The Personal Lines segment includes automobile, homeowners and home-based business coverage to individuals across the U.S. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, currently managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment offers group life, accident and disability coverage, group retiree health and voluntary benefits to individual members of employer groups, associations, affinity groups and financial institutions. The Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management and administrative services such as product design, implementation and oversight. The Hartford Financial Services Group was founded on May 10, 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

More News & Analysis on HIG

Hartford Financial price target lowered to $85 from $92 at Citi
The FlyHartford Financial price target lowered to $85 from $92 at Citi
7d ago
HIG
Hartford Financial reports preliminary Q1 EPS of $1.68, consensus $1.99
HIG
Hartford Financial price target lowered to $80 from $85 at Evercore ISI
HIG
More HIG Latest News >

