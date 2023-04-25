Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Harley-Davidson (HOG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $1.39 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.36 billion. Last quarter, Harley-Davidson beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.28 on estimates of $0.07. The stock rose by 10.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HOG stock has fallen by -8.18%.

Is Harley-Davidson Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HOG stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $47.88, implying upside potential of 25.77% from current levels.

HOG shares have gained about 3.28% in the past six months.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.