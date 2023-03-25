Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company to post earnings of -$2.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.76 million. Last quarter, Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.98 on estimates of -$2.09. The stock rose by 0.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HOFV stock has risen by 5.88%.

About Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co operates as a holding company. The firm is a sports, entertainment, and media company.

