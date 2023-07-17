HAL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Halliburton Company (HAL) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton Company to post earnings of $0.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5.85 billion. Last quarter, Halliburton Company beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.72 on estimates of $0.67. The stock fell by -3.53% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HAL stock has fallen by -5.36%.

Is Halliburton Company Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HAL stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $45.63, implying upside potential of 23.69% from current levels.

HAL shares have lost about -12.44% in the past six months.

About Halliburton Company

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, evaluation, and wellbore placement solutions that enable customers to model, measure, and optimize their well construction activities. The company was founded by Erle P. Halliburton in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

