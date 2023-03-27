H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect H.B. Fuller Company to post earnings of $0.59 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $825.32 million. Last quarter, H.B. Fuller Company missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.04 on estimates of $1.24. The stock fell by -3.83% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FUL stock has fallen by -6.38%.

Is H.B. Fuller Company Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FUL stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $80.00, implying upside potential of 19.62% from current levels.

FUL shares have gained about 12.48% in the past six months.

About H.B. Fuller Company

H.B. Fuller Co. engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through six operating segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Products, Engineering and Royal Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products. The Construction Products segment provides floor preparation, grouts, and mortars for tile setting; as well as sealants and related products for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and insulation applications. The Engineering Adhesives segment produces and supplies industrial adhesives to the transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, and heavy machinery markets. The Royal Adhesives segment involves in producing adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in commercial, industrial, and institutional applications. The company was founded by Harvey Benjamin Fuller in 1887 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

