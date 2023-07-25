GWW Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

W.W. Grainger (GWW) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post earnings of $9.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.2 billion. Last quarter, W.W. Grainger beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $9.61 on estimates of $8.52. The stock rose by 5.54% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GWW stock has risen by 39.04%.

Is W.W. Grainger Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GWW stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $753.25, implying downside potential of -2.08% from current levels.

GWW shares have gained about 38.15% in the past six months.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives. The Canada segment provides a combination of product breadth, local availability, speed of delivery, detailed product information and competitively priced products and services. The company was founded by William Wallace Grainger in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

