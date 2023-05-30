GWRE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $214.36 million. Last quarter, Guidewire Software Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.21 on estimates of -$0.02. The stock rose by 5.08% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GWRE stock has risen by 29.14%.

Is Guidewire Software Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GWRE stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $81.55, implying upside potential of 0.39% from current levels.

GWRE shares have gained about 36.96% in the past six months.

About Guidewire Software Inc.

Guidewire Software, Inc. engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, Add-on Modules, and InsuranceNow. The company was founded by Marcus S. Ryu on September 20, 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.