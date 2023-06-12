GURU Organic Energy Corp (GUROF) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

GURU Organic Energy Corp (GUROF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect GURU Organic Energy Corp to post earnings of -C$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$7.58 million. Last quarter, GURU Organic Energy Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.08 on estimates of -C$0.11. The stock rose by 1.67% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GUROF stock has risen by 15.29%.

Is GURU Organic Energy Corp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GUROF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $2.90, implying upside potential of 47.96% from current levels.

GUROF shares have gained about 2.62% in the past six months.

About GURU Organic Energy Corp

GURU Organic Energy Corp is a wellness company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing organic energy drinks.

