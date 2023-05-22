Guess?, Inc. (GES) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Guess?, Inc. (GES) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Guess?, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $555.63 million. Last quarter, Guess?, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.74 on estimates of $1.30. The stock fell by -5.19% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GES stock has fallen by -11.70%.

Is Guess?, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GES stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $23.50, implying upside potential of 30.27% from current levels.

GES shares have lost about -6.48% in the past six months.

About Guess?, Inc.

Guess?, Inc. engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-Commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America. The Americas Wholesale segment consists of the Company’s wholesale operations in the Americas. The Europe segment comprises the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia segment refers to the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia and the Pacific. The Licensing segment includes the worldwide licensing operations of the Company. The company was founded by Paul Marciano and Maurice Marciano in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

